1 killed in Indiana fire

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - One person was killed in a Feb. 18 fire in Ripley County.

The deadly fire happened on C.R. 300 South near Versailles, according to a Facebook post by Versailles Fire Rescue.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation and being conducted by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The victim has not been identified.

