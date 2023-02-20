13-month-old, 17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Paddock Hills, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 13-month-old and a 17-year-old are in the hospital after a shooting occurred Saturday morning in Paddock Hills, according to Lt. Cunningham with the Cincinnati Police Department.
Cunningham says the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Clearbrook Drive.
The 17-year-old was taken to UC Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, Cunningham said.
Cunningham adds that the 13-month-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s and is in stable condition.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
