13-month-old, 17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Paddock Hills, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 13-month-old and a 17-year-old are in the hospital after a shooting occurred Saturday morning in Paddock Hills, according to Lt. Cunningham with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cunningham says the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Clearbrook Drive.

The 17-year-old was taken to UC Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, Cunningham said.

Cunningham adds that the 13-month-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s and is in stable condition.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

