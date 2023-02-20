Contests
16-year-old dies after shooting in Westwood, police say

A 16-year-old boy died Saturday night after a shooting happened in Westwood, Cincinnati police...
A 16-year-old boy died Saturday night after a shooting happened in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old boy died Saturday night after a shooting occurred in Westwood, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called just after 10 p.m. to the 3300 block of Dartmouth Drive and saw Lamar Spikes suffering from a gunshot wound.

Spikes was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was then pronounced dead, police said.

Officers did not say if they arrested a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

