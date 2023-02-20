16-year-old dies after shooting in Westwood, police say
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old boy died Saturday night after a shooting occurred in Westwood, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say they were called just after 10 p.m. to the 3300 block of Dartmouth Drive and saw Lamar Spikes suffering from a gunshot wound.
Spikes was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was then pronounced dead, police said.
Officers did not say if they arrested a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
