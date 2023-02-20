19 For a Cure: Best ways to protect your heart

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Although we have learned a lot about how the heart works, there are still many unanswered questions about heart health and the cardiovascular system.

In this 19 For a Cure, FOX19 NOW’s Dan Wells takes a look at the best way to protect your heart and find the best care when you need it the most.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.