19-year-old shot near Oakley movie theater, police say

A 19-year-old man was shot in the 3000 block of Disney Street on Sunday night.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in Oakley Sunday, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

The victim was driven to Christ Hospital by a private vehicle and was later transported to UC Medical Center, Cunningham explained.

As of now, it appears the shooting occurred near the 3000 block of Disney Street near the Cinemark Oakley Station and XD theater around 8:45 p.m. Cunningham says that this is the alleged address and that district two officers are investigating.

Lt. Cunningham said as of Monday, he did not know if the 19-year-old remained in critical condition.

It is unknown why the shooting occurred or if there are any suspects.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

