CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A six-year-old boy, who survived two open heart surgeries, now has his face on a billboard.

The billboard is to recognize his journey and raise awareness for the Heart Mini Marathon that’s happening in March.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shares Joey’s story.

6-year-old named ‘Heart Hero’ ahead of Heart Mini Marathon

