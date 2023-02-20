6-year-old named ‘Heart Hero’ ahead of Heart Mini Marathon
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A six-year-old boy, who survived two open heart surgeries, now has his face on a billboard.
The billboard is to recognize his journey and raise awareness for the Heart Mini Marathon that’s happening in March.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shares Joey’s story.
