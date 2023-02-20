Contests
9 horses found neglected, abused in Kenton County, owner arrested

Kenton County Animal Services is looking for a new home for six of the horses
Nine horses were found on a Kenton County property in December 2022 abused and neglected.
Nine horses were found on a Kenton County property in December 2022 abused and neglected.(Kenton County Animal Services)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kenton County horse owner was arrested in January and charged with nine counts of animal cruelty, according to Kenton County Animal Services.

Animal Control Officers executed a search warrant of the owner’s property on Dec. 22, 2022, after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.

While searching the property, officers found nine horses that were “severely underweight,” and “some with visible hip and rib bones,” animal services said.

In addition, officers said several of the horses were “overdue for teeth floating and hoof trimming.”

“The stalls had no bedding and the horses were walking around in their own urine and feces,” KCAS Director Kelsey Maccombs said. “It was apparent that they hadn’t been cleaned properly in quite some time.”

Maccombs says an equine vet was on the scene during the warrant to evaluate the horses’ health status.

“The veterinarian was able to identify several major health concerns with these horses, including one that had stunted growth for its age,” she explained. “Even now, we aren’t in the clear. One of the horses has perished due to the severity of their neglect and we continue to monitor the other horses.”

Since the animal team’s discovery, KCAS is trying to find a home for six of the horses, while the other few remain in protective custody due to their case.

People can contact KCAS at 859-356-7400 if they are interested in adopting one of the horses.

They can also assist in the cost of the horses’ ongoing care by making a donation at this link or mailing a check donation to 1020 Mary Laidley Dr. in Covington.

