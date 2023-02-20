Blast at Ohio metals plant sends at least 13 to hospitals

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP/WOIO) — Authorities say an explosion at a metals plant in Ohio sparked a large fire and sent more than a dozen people to hospitals.

Emergency crews were called to the I. Schumann & Co. copper alloy company in the Cleveland suburb of Oakwood Village shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.

An Oakwood fire captain told reporters that 13 people were transferred to several area hospitals and another patient was still being examined.

At least one was critical, and a number of people had burn injuries, but all of the plant staff had been accounted for and the fire was under control.

The company says on its website that it “produces brass and bronze alloys in ingot and pellet forms.”

Fire in Oakwood (Source: Nathan Vapenik)

Oakwood fire from drone at 350 ft (Source: Michael G. Rankin)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.