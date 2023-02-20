Cincinnati police investigate early morning shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene along Harrison Avenue investigating a shooting early Monday.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue at 4:38 a.m.

Police received a report two females were shot - one in the leg and the other in the head and neck. They also were told one of the victims was en route to a hospital in a private vehicle, police confirm.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.