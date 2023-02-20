Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Cincinnati police investigate early morning shooting

Cincinnati police are investigating an early morning shooting on Harrison Avenue.
Cincinnati police are investigating an early morning shooting on Harrison Avenue.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene along Harrison Avenue investigating a shooting early Monday.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue at 4:38 a.m.

Police received a report two females were shot - one in the leg and the other in the head and neck. They also were told one of the victims was en route to a hospital in a private vehicle, police confirm.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Testing water safety levels in Cincinnati following East Palestine derailment
Water safety levels in Cincinnati following East Palestine derailment
Xavier students rattled after coming face-to-face with alleged home invader
Xavier students rattled after coming face-to-face with alleged home invader
The scene of a 2021 homicide in South Fairmount that left Davon Lipscomb dead. Mikeem Thomas is...
16-year-old charged as adult in Cincinnati murder spree that killed four
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure

Latest News

Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down in Warren County due to an overnight vehicle fire,...
Semi fire closes NB I-71 in Warren County
Monday First Alert Video Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Warmer than normal temperatures are dominating the forecast this week.
Warm, windy week ahead
East Palestine derailment
East Palestine resident fears future in aftermath of derailment