Coroner: Teen breaking into Lexington home shot, killed

Police say there are no suspects at large
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say one person is dead after an overnight burglary.

Officers were called to Jouett Creek Drive off Hays Boulevard around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a burglary.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a home.

He died from his injuries.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says the man was a 19-year-old who was breaking into the home.

Ginn says the homeowner and his children were inside at the time of the break-in.

He says the burglar and homeowner did not know each other.

Ginn expects to release the name of the man killed later Monday.

This story is developing and will be updated as WKYT learns more.

