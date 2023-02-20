Contests
Double shooting in Westwood

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot off Harrison Avenue early Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting in Westwood early Monday.

Police were called to a parking lot in the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue by the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system at 4:40 a.m.

Their investigation determined two people were shot in the parking lot - a 29-year-old man and a 16-year-old female, police tell FOX19 NOW.

The victims arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via private transport. Both are expected to recover, according to police.

They say the man was shot twice in the face and the juvenile was shot once in her leg.

Police also tell FOX19 NOW the shooter remains at large. He was last seen wearing a red hoody and leaving the area on foot.

We will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

