Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Greater Cincinnati, NKY water intakes reopened

Officials conducted “extensive sampling” of the Ohio River water Sunday through Monday, they...
Officials conducted “extensive sampling” of the Ohio River water Sunday through Monday, they explained.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Water Works and Northern Kentucky Water District reopened their Ohio River water intake Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., both companies said they determined they could safely reopen the water intake following the latest sampling.

GCWW and Northern Kentucky Water District closed their intakes at 2 a.m. Sunday for precautionary measures while water from East Palestine moved through the Cincinnati area, according to both companies.

Officials conducted “extensive sampling” of the Ohio River water Sunday through Monday, they explained.

The testing did not detect any of the specific chemicals, including butyl acrylate, from the train derailment, Northern Kentucky Water District said.

Both GCWW and Northern Kentucky Water District did say they detected “low levels” of 2-Ethyl-1-hexanol on Feb. 19 near the closed intake. However, since then there have been detections of 2-Ethyl-1-hexanol, they added. 2-Ethyl-1-hexanol is commonly used in industrial applications including flavorings and fragrances, according to Northern Kentucky Water District.

GCWW and Northern Kentucky Water District said they did close their water intakes during the sampling period, so no river water came into the water plant.

Optimized treatment has been incorporated as a precautionary measure, the two water companies added.

Ohio River, Train Derailment Coverage
Nine lawsuits filed so far against Norfolk Southern after train derailment
East Palestine resident fears future in aftermath of derailment
Norfolk Southern CEO visits East Palestine, Ohio, after derailment
Ohio train derailment updates: Senators Brown, Vance seek additional air monitoring

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot off Harrison...
Teen girl among 2 shot in Westwood
Testing water safety levels in Cincinnati following East Palestine derailment
Water safety levels in Cincinnati following East Palestine derailment
Xavier students rattled after coming face-to-face with alleged home invader
Xavier students rattled after coming face-to-face with alleged home invader
The scene of a 2021 homicide in South Fairmount that left Davon Lipscomb dead. Mikeem Thomas is...
16-year-old charged as adult in Cincinnati murder spree that killed four
Ohio River water intakes remain closed Monday on both sides of the river in Cincinnati and...
Ohio River water intakes remain closed in Cincinnati, NKY

Latest News

Nine horses were found on a Kenton County property in December 2022 abused and neglected.
9 horses found neglected, abused in Kenton County, owner arrested
A 17-year-old and a 13-month-old were shot in Paddock Hills early Saturday morning, according...
Infant, 17-year-old hospitalized after Paddock Hills shooting, police say
Versailles Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation and being conducted by...
1 killed in Indiana fire
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a...
Nine lawsuits filed so far against Norfolk Southern after train derailment