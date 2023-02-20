Greater Cincinnati, NKY water intakes reopened

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Water Works and Northern Kentucky Water District reopened their Ohio River water intake Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., both companies said they determined they could safely reopen the water intake following the latest sampling.

GCWW and Northern Kentucky Water District closed their intakes at 2 a.m. Sunday for precautionary measures while water from East Palestine moved through the Cincinnati area, according to both companies.

Officials conducted “extensive sampling” of the Ohio River water Sunday through Monday, they explained.

The testing did not detect any of the specific chemicals, including butyl acrylate, from the train derailment, Northern Kentucky Water District said.

Both GCWW and Northern Kentucky Water District did say they detected “low levels” of 2-Ethyl-1-hexanol on Feb. 19 near the closed intake. However, since then there have been detections of 2-Ethyl-1-hexanol, they added. 2-Ethyl-1-hexanol is commonly used in industrial applications including flavorings and fragrances, according to Northern Kentucky Water District.

GCWW and Northern Kentucky Water District said they did close their water intakes during the sampling period, so no river water came into the water plant.

Optimized treatment has been incorporated as a precautionary measure, the two water companies added.

