How to make donuts out of biscuit dough
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Nothing says sweet and mouth-watering like a donut made out of biscuit dough.
That Dam Jam Lady says they are super fun and easy to make.
Ingredients:
- A package of flaky layers of canned biscuit dough
- Vegetable oil
- Chopsticks
- 2 teaspoons of cinnamon sugar
- 1/2 cup of sugar
- Your favorite toppings
Directions:
- Heat a large pan of vegetable oil slowly to reach 350 degrees.
- Break apart the biscuits and use a small cutter to cut out the center of each biscuit
- Test your oil with one of the “holes” to see if the oil is hot enough or too hot
- Start cooking once you have the correct temperature
- Put 2/3 biscuit in the oil and let cook for about one minute, turn with chopsticks to cook on the other side for 1 minute
- Remove and drain on a paper towel. Coat in cinnamon sugar
- 2 tsp cinnamon to 1/2 cup sugar
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.