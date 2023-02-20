How to make donuts out of biscuit dough

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Nothing says sweet and mouth-watering like a donut made out of biscuit dough.

That Dam Jam Lady says they are super fun and easy to make.

Ingredients:

A package of flaky layers of canned biscuit dough

Vegetable oil

Chopsticks

2 teaspoons of cinnamon sugar

1/2 cup of sugar

Your favorite toppings

Directions:

Heat a large pan of vegetable oil slowly to reach 350 degrees.

Break apart the biscuits and use a small cutter to cut out the center of each biscuit

Test your oil with one of the “holes” to see if the oil is hot enough or too hot

Start cooking once you have the correct temperature

Put 2/3 biscuit in the oil and let cook for about one minute, turn with chopsticks to cook on the other side for 1 minute

Remove and drain on a paper towel. Coat in cinnamon sugar

2 tsp cinnamon to 1/2 cup sugar

