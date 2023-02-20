Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

How to make donuts out of biscuit dough

That Dam Jam Lady makes donuts out of biscuit dough.
That Dam Jam Lady makes donuts out of biscuit dough.(WBRC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Nothing says sweet and mouth-watering like a donut made out of biscuit dough.

That Dam Jam Lady says they are super fun and easy to make.

Ingredients:

  • A package of flaky layers of canned biscuit dough
  • Vegetable oil
  • Chopsticks
  • 2 teaspoons of cinnamon sugar
  • 1/2 cup of sugar
  • Your favorite toppings

Directions:

  • Heat a large pan of vegetable oil slowly to reach 350 degrees.
  • Break apart the biscuits and use a small cutter to cut out the center of each biscuit
  • Test your oil with one of the “holes” to see if the oil is hot enough or too hot
  • Start cooking once you have the correct temperature
  • Put 2/3 biscuit in the oil and let cook for about one minute, turn with chopsticks to cook on the other side for 1 minute
  • Remove and drain on a paper towel. Coat in cinnamon sugar
  • 2 tsp cinnamon to 1/2 cup sugar

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Testing water safety levels in Cincinnati following East Palestine derailment
Water safety levels in Cincinnati following East Palestine derailment
Xavier students rattled after coming face-to-face with alleged home invader
Xavier students rattled after coming face-to-face with alleged home invader
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot off Harrison...
Double shooting in Westwood
The scene of a 2021 homicide in South Fairmount that left Davon Lipscomb dead. Mikeem Thomas is...
16-year-old charged as adult in Cincinnati murder spree that killed four
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

Roy Rogers will bring its restaurants back to Greater Cincinnati in 2023.
Roy Rogers announces Cleves restaurant opening date
Galla Park restaurant at The Banks announced its closure on Thursday on Instagram. Albert...
‘It’s been a ride’: Galla Park Gastro at The Banks announces closure
Burger in honor of Sam Hubbard at Zip's Cafe in Mt. Lookout
Burger in honor of Sam Hubbard at Zip's Cafe in Mt. Lookout
Warm up before the Bengals game with tasty samples at this Sunday's ChiliFest.
Chili Fest returns to Findlay Market Sunday