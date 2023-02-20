Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Man facing murder charge in death of young child

A young child is dead and a man is now facing a murder charge in Whitley County.
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A young child is dead, and a man is now facing a murder charge in Whitley County.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were contacted Sunday evening by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a death investigation involving a 3-year-old child in the Woodbine community.

KSP says first responders found the child unresponsive, and the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

State police say 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor of Woodbine has been arrested on a murder charge. He is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Court documents show Taylor was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Sheriff Bill Elliotte says Taylor’s explanation for the child’s injuries as being accidental wasn’t consistent with what they saw.

“There were bruises on all areas of the body, not just one area,” Said Elliotte. “They were in different stages of healing.”

Bruises ranged from the child’s head to her feet.

Taylor is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on February 27.

The child’s body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot off Harrison...
Teen girl among 2 shot in Westwood
Nine horses were found on a Kenton County property in December 2022 abused and neglected.
9 horses found abused, neglected in Kenton County; owner arrested
A 19-year-old man was shot in the 3000 block of Disney Street on Sunday night.
19-year-old shot near Oakley movie theater, police say
The shooting happened on Dartmouth Drive Saturday night, police said.
16-year-old dies after shooting in Westwood, police say
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
Blast at Ohio metals plant sends at least 13 to hospitals

Latest News

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
Multiple people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire that caused $1...
7 hospitalized, 2 firefighters burned in 3-alarm blaze at Cincinnati high-rise
Cleveland woman shoots husband, claims to be cleaning gun
Cincinnati police are investigating after a man was shot and seriously hurt in Avondale...
Man shot, seriously hurt in Avondale
Video Forecast For Tuesday
First Alert Forecast For Tuesday