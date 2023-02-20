Contests
Mild & Dry Monday Afternoon

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the rest of Monday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures into the upper 50′s.

If you’ll be working outside, note that winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour at times in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, possible morning passing shower, and a little cooler, but still quite warm in the low-to-mid 50s. Tuesday will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Rain showers move in late Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday as a strong warm front moves into the region, providing unseasonably warm highs in the mid 60s. Scattered rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be on and off for much of the day Wednesday. Rain and possible thunder will continue Wednesday night, but the moisture moves out by early Thursday morning before the morning commute.

Thursday may be a disruptive day as it’ll be a windy day. Winds on Thursday may gust over 40 miles per hour at times, especially in the afternoon. The winds will also warm things up big time in the tri-state. Near-record highs are expected Thursday with forecast highs in the low 70s. The record high for Thursday in Cincinnati (CVG) is 72, which was set back in 1996.

