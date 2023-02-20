Nine lawsuits filed so far against Norfolk Southern after train derailment

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Norfolk Southern Railway and/or Norfolk Southern Corp. now face nine lawsuits over the Feb. 3 train derailment and release of chemicals, including some that cause cancer, in East Palestine, Ohio.

Norfolk Southern is the same company working to buy Cincinnati’s municipally owned railway for $1.6 billion.

The first suit was filed on Feb. 7 in federal court in the Youngstown area of northern Ohio, the seventh and eighth were filed Thursday and the ninth was filed Friday, court records show.

The suits seek class-action status with more than $5 million in damages, court records show.

They allege similar claims of negligence and carelessness that allegedly caused the train derailment and subsequent unleashing of toxic chemicals.

The most recent lawsuit, filed on behalf of residents Tina Ibel and Sheryl Tomor, alleges a train car was “sparking” and/or “burning” 20 minutes before it reached East Palestine and a “hotbox” detector in Salem, Ohio, should have detected this activity and alerted the crew, but it is not known if this occurred.

The suit was filed by attorneys Terence Coates and Justin Walker with the downtown Cincinnati law firm Markovits, Stock & DeMarco. It notes that one of the residents, Tina Ibel, lives just four or five houses away from one of the burnt railcars.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Pittsburgh law firm representing Norfolk Southern for comment Friday on all the lawsuits but did not hear back. We also tried to reach a railroad spokesman.

We are reaching out again Monday and will update this story if we hear back.

One of the initial lawsuits, filed Wednesday by the national law firm Morgan & Morgan on behalf of plaintiffs Aysia Canterbury and Lisa Sodergen, alleges the train derailment released 1.1 million pounds of the “cancer-causing vinyl chloride” into the air, “more in the course of a week than all industrial emitters combined did” in 2021.

Filed by Morgan & Morgan, this lawsuit says a mechanical defect alarm sounded on the train just before it derailed.

“An overheated wheel bearing was failing, and about to lead to catastrophe. Moments later, Train 32N derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Fifty rail cars were derailed or damaged,” the suit reads.

Thirty-eight rail cars on an eastbound general merchandise freight train derailed just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

As a result, a fire ensued which damaged an additional 12 cars.

There were 20 total hazardous material cars in the train consist—11 of which derailed. Here’s a list of the chemicals on board, including cancer-causing vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate, the NTSB says.

A plume of the spilled chemicals killed 3,500 fish in nearby streams, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and then went into the Ohio River.

On Feb. 3, low levels of butyl acrylate were detected in the Ohio River upstream.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has threatened to sue the railway last week, according to a letter his office to Norfolk Southern.

“The pollution, which continues to contaminate the area around East Palestine, created a nuisance, damage to natural resources and caused environmental harm,” Yost wrote.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday morning that the chemical plume in the river from the derailment expected to arrive in Cincinnati early Sunday was “completely dissipated” according to the latest testing.

“We do believe that there’s no reason to be concerned about water from the Ohio River and there’s never really been a reason to be concerned,” he said Friday.

Still, out of an abundance of caution, Greater Cincinnati Water Works and Northern Kentucky Water District shut down water intakes on both sides of the Ohio River over the weekend. These intakes remain closed Monday.

A compound called 2-Ethyl-1-hexanol was detected upstream of water intakes belonging to both agencies, according to their news releases.

This compound is commonly used in industrial applications including for flavorings and fragrances.

Analyses of water drawn from both agencies’ water intakes have not indicated detectable concentrations of the compound, however, their releases stated.

Both departments say they will continue to collect samples at several locations along the river and make decisions in the future about when to reopen their intakes.

They are using their storage capacities to continue service until intakes are reopened.

Clinic to open near East Palestine derailment as health worries linger

So far, attorneys for the railroad have not officially filed responses to any of the lawsuits.

But they did deny the railway has liability in a federal court filing Wednesday related to moving one of the lawsuits its faces from state court to federal court.

“Although Defendants deny that they are legally liable for any of the claims or theories of recovery as alleged in the Complaint and further deny that Plaintiffs, or any members of the putative class, are legally entitled to any monetary or equitable relief as alleged in the Complaint, the amount in controversy here satisfies the jurisdictional threshold,” wrote one of Norfolk Southern’s attorneys, Scott Clements.

Norfolk Southern took heavy criticism, including by Ohio’s attorney general, for backing out of a town hall meeting with the community last week.

The railway’s CEO, Alan Shaw, personally visited East Palestine on Saturday. He met with community members, local leaders, and Norfolk Southern railroaders who call the area home.

He also spent time with the crews working around the clock at the incident site.

Shaw released the following statement after completing his second visit to the village in as many weeks:

“I returned to East Palestine today to meet with local leaders, first responders, and a group of Norfolk Southern employees who live in the area. I started the morning walking the derailment site to see our clean-up progress first-hand. We are working closely with Ohio environmental and health agencies on the long-term plan to protect the environment and the community. We are going to do the work thoroughly, completely, and safely.

“I also went to the home of one of our Norfolk Southern railroaders who lives in East Palestine, where I talked with a group of his friends and neighbors. I appreciated the chance to hear their concerns and I asked them how Norfolk Southern could help. They want to know we are going to do the right thing for their community, and I am determined to earn their trust.

“I had a series of meetings with Mayor Conaway and several community leaders, Congressman Bill Johnson, and Fire Chief Drabick, along with several of his first responders. They are frustrated by the amount of misinformation circulating about their community and are eager to show that the air and water are safe.

“In every conversation today, I shared how deeply sorry I am this happened to their home. We are going to do the right things to help East Palestine recover and thrive again.”

Norfolk Southern also has announced a $1 million charitable fund that would be available immediately.

“The company will work with state and local leaders to identify where the donations can do the most good,” Norfolk Southern said in a news release last week.

Shaw’s remarks over the weekend are the second public statement he’s given in less than a week.

Here is his first statement in its entirety, followed by the other lawsuits filed against Norfolk Southern:

