Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot off Harrison...
Teen girl among 2 shot in Westwood
Testing water safety levels in Cincinnati following East Palestine derailment
Water safety levels in Cincinnati following East Palestine derailment
Xavier students rattled after coming face-to-face with alleged home invader
Xavier students rattled after coming face-to-face with alleged home invader
The scene of a 2021 homicide in South Fairmount that left Davon Lipscomb dead. Mikeem Thomas is...
16-year-old charged as adult in Cincinnati murder spree that killed four
Ohio River water intakes remain closed Monday on both sides of the river in Cincinnati and...
Ohio River water intakes remain closed in Cincinnati, NKY

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Police said a child was injured in an attack from a group of dogs.
Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California