Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus

People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival that broke out on February 8 is still ongoing.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - The revival continues at a small central Kentucky Christian university.

People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival that broke out on February 8 is still ongoing. The university is now changing some things to accommodate the thousands of people who are coming.

In a statement released Saturday, the university announced the revival will soon be moving off its campus.

Inside Hughes Auditorium, the chapel service is returning to more of its normal routine. They are going to let the public in at 2 p.m. Monday for the final public service.

This follows a weekend where there were possibly 10 to 20 thousand people in the tiny town of Wilmore. We spoke with one couple who came from Indianapolis, and they have a simple answer for why this is happening.

“You know, thousands of years ago, Jesus was here in the flesh and in his earthly ministry, and people came to him. Thousands of people followed him. They wanted to see him and to hear him. They wanted to be close to him,” said Heath Myers.

The Asbury University website has a lot of information on the scheduling of events.

They are still trying got find a location, possibly several locations, to continue public services as people continue to want to come to the small town and take part in the revival.

After Monday’s 2 p.m. public service, another youth-only, 25 and under service will take place this evening and other days up until Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot off Harrison...
Teen girl among 2 shot in Westwood
Nine horses were found on a Kenton County property in December 2022 abused and neglected.
9 horses found abused, neglected in Kenton County; owner arrested
A 19-year-old man was shot in the 3000 block of Disney Street on Sunday night.
19-year-old shot near Oakley movie theater, police say
The shooting happened on Dartmouth Drive Saturday night, police said.
16-year-old dies after shooting in Westwood, police say
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
Blast at Ohio metals plant sends at least 13 to hospitals

Latest News

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
Multiple people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire that caused $1...
7 hospitalized, 2 firefighters burned in 3-alarm blaze at Cincinnati high-rise
Cleveland woman shoots husband, claims to be cleaning gun
Cincinnati police are investigating after a man was shot and seriously hurt in Avondale...
Man shot, seriously hurt in Avondale
Video Forecast For Tuesday
First Alert Forecast For Tuesday