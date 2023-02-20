Semi fire closes NB I-71 in Warren County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down in Warren County due to an overnight vehicle fire, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Monday just north of the Wilmington Road exit, near the Clinton County border, according to a dispatcher at OSP’s Lebanon post.

No injuries were reported, but the highway remains shut down as the morning commute begins.

It’s not clear when the northbound lanes will clear, OSP says.

WARREN CO: I-71 North CLOSED 4.8 miles beyond Wilmington Rd (MM: 41.5), due to a disabled vehicle. Use alternate route and check https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for updates. pic.twitter.com/XXDS2Gxaik — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 20, 2023

