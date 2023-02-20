Update: NB I-71 reopens in Warren County after semi fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is open again after a semi fire shut it down for several hours in Warren County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No one was hurt when flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The highway was blocked at the Wilmington Road exit, just south of the incident location.

All lanes reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m.

State troopers say they are still investigating.

WARREN CO: I-71 North CLOSED 4.8 miles beyond Wilmington Rd (MM: 41.5), due to a disabled vehicle. Use alternate route and check https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for updates. pic.twitter.com/XXDS2Gxaik — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 20, 2023

