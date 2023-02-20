Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Update: NB I-71 reopens in Warren County after semi fire

Northbound Interstate 71 is open again after a semi fire shut it down for several hours in...
Northbound Interstate 71 is open again after a semi fire shut it down for several hours in Warren County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is open again after a semi fire shut it down for several hours in Warren County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No one was hurt when flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The highway was blocked at the Wilmington Road exit, just south of the incident location.

All lanes reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m.

State troopers say they are still investigating.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Testing water safety levels in Cincinnati following East Palestine derailment
Water safety levels in Cincinnati following East Palestine derailment
Xavier students rattled after coming face-to-face with alleged home invader
Xavier students rattled after coming face-to-face with alleged home invader
The scene of a 2021 homicide in South Fairmount that left Davon Lipscomb dead. Mikeem Thomas is...
16-year-old charged as adult in Cincinnati murder spree that killed four
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure

Latest News

Ohio River water intakes remain closed Monday on both sides of the river in Cincinnati and...
Ohio River water intakes remain closed in Cincinnati, NKY
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot off Harrison...
Double shooting in Westwood
Warmer than normal temperatures are dominating the forecast this week.
Warm, windy week ahead
Monday First Alert Video Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast