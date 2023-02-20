Update: NB I-71 reopens in Warren County after semi fire
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is open again after a semi fire shut it down for several hours in Warren County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
No one was hurt when flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
The highway was blocked at the Wilmington Road exit, just south of the incident location.
All lanes reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m.
State troopers say they are still investigating.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.