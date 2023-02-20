Warm conditions continue for President’s Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloud cover increases Sunday night going into Monday morning, which will keep overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A slight chance of sprinkles or light rain showers will be possible Monday - especially in the morning hours, otherwise it’ll be mostly cloudy. Afternoon highs are unaffected by the clouds or small rain chances with the thermometer going up in the mid 50s. If you’ll be working outside, note that winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour at times in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little cooler, but still quite warm in the low-to-mid 50s. Tuesday will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Rain showers move in late Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday as a strong warm front moves into the region, providing unseasonably warm highs in the mid 60s. Scattered rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be on and off for much of the day Wednesday. Rain and possible thunder will continue Wednesday night, but the moisture moves out by early Thursday morning before the morning commute.

Thursday may be a disruptive day as it’ll be a windy day. Winds on Thursday may gust over 40 miles per hour at times, especially in the afternoon. The winds will also warm things up big time in the tri-state. Near-record highs are expected Thursday with forecast highs in the low 70s. The record high for Thursday in Cincinnati (CVG) is 72, which was set back in 1996.

Cooler, but still mild conditions are expected Friday with moisture moving in Friday night into next Saturday with highs back in the 50s.

