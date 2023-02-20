Contests
Warm, windy week ahead

A few sprinkles are possible on Monday, but better rain chances arrive on Wednesday.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warmer-than-normal weather will continue this week, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

There is a slight chance for sprinkles or light rain Monday, especially in the morning.

Otherwise, Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy with highs in the 50s.

It also will be windy again Monday and Tuesday with gusts up to 25 mph at times, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Rain showers will move in late Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday as a strong warm front moves into the region.

Temperatures will be even warmer and rise into the mid-60s Wednesday.

Scattered rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be on and off for much of the day Wednesday.

Rain and possible thunder will continue Wednesday night, but the moisture will move out before the morning commute Thursday.

Thursday will bring wind gusts of more than 40 mph, especially in the afternoon.

The wind, which could be disruptive, also will drive temperatures up to a near-record high in the low 70s, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

The current record high at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport for Thursday is 72, set back in 1996.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

