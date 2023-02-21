Contests
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says

Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
By Jessie Gibson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A 26-year-old power line worker was electrocuted on the job late Monday night in Georgia.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Cody Lange.

Bryan said Lange was electrocuted while working on power lines in the Columbus area. He was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Lange’s body is being sent for an autopsy. No further information was available.

