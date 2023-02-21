4 Cincinnati wheelchair basketball players get full college scholarships: WATCH

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four local high-school seniors on Monday signed full scholarship offers to play wheelchair basketball in college.

The members of the Cincinnati Dragons, one of the country’s best teams, will receive full scholarships.

“Completely changed my life,” said Kendall Speaks, who will compete in the Big Ten. “I’m from a small town. I didn’t know there was anyone else like me in a wheelchair, and meeting people completely changed my life, my outlook on life and what I wanted to do. I want to continue to spread that to younger kids and be a role model.”

FOX19′s Joe Danneman has the amazing full story below.

