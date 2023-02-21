Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

72-year-old pizza delivery driver shot on the job, police say

The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.
The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 72-year-old pizza delivery driver in Ohio was shot while on the job Sunday night, according to police.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department said the driver was shot around 6:30 p.m. by an unknown person during an attempted robbery.

It is unclear if the shooter successfully got away with any money.

The 72-year-old driver is expected to recover from his injuries.

No other information about the case was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot off Harrison...
Teen girl among 2 shot in Westwood
Nine horses were found on a Kenton County property in December 2022 abused and neglected.
9 horses found abused, neglected in Kenton County; owner arrested
A 19-year-old man was shot in the 3000 block of Disney Street on Sunday night.
19-year-old shot near Oakley movie theater, police say
The shooting happened on Dartmouth Drive Saturday night, police said.
16-year-old dies after shooting in Westwood, police say
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
Blast at Ohio metals plant sends at least 13 to hospitals

Latest News

James Acasio died Monday following the crash on River Road, according to the Cincinnati Police...
Man killed in River Road crash
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
New quake brings fresh losses to residents of Turkey, Syria
At least three people have died in a powerful 6.3 earthquake that jolted southern Turkey on...
Earthquake strikes Turkey still reeling from previous quake
It's Mardi Gras — or Fat Tuesday in New Orleans. This photo shows a Mardi Gras celebration in...
Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime