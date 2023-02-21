Black Americans with Tri-State ties who shaped history

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Every year, the month of February is designated as a time to celebrate Black Americans and their accomplishments throughout U.S. history.

In 1976, U.S. President Gerald Ford turned what was once a week-long event into a month-long observance.

“In celebrating Black History Month, we can take satisfaction from this recent progress in the realization of the ideals envisioned by our Founding Fathers,” Ford said in a speech delivered on Feb. 10, 1976. “But, even more than this, we can seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Here is a list of a few local Black pioneers that helped shape history.

William Earl “Bootsy” Collins (1951 - present)

The funk bassist master is not only a Cincinnatian but also got his big breakthrough by playing with James Brown. A King Records alum, Collins formed his first group, the Pacesetters, in 1968, according to Collins’ website. About a year later, James Brown acquired them as his backup band and was dubbed the J.B.’s. The group departed, and then Collins came back to Cincinnati and formed the House Guests until he joined George Clinton’s Parliament/Funkadelic in 1972.

His website says that in 1976, Collins started the Bootsy Rubber Band, which included his brother Phelps (“Catfish”), fellow James Brown bandmembers Fred Wesley and Maceo Parker, Joel Johnson, Gary Cooper, Rick Gardner, and Richard Griffiths. Their albums “Stretchin’ Out in Bootsy’s Rubber Band” and their second album “Ahh…The Name Is Bootsy, Baby!” and “Bootsy? Player of the Year” made it to gold status and are on the top 20 charts. In the 80s, he collaborated with Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads for their single “5 Minutes (C-C-C-Club Mix)” under Bonzo Goes to Washington. In the 90s, he signed with the 4th and Broadway record label and toured England with a group co-led by Parker and Wesley. In 2005 Collins released “Fear the Tiger,” an anthem for the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2011 Collins released a conceptual album, The Funk Capital of the World, landed, featuring several people from Ice Cube to Samuel L. Jackson.

Sarah M. Fossett (1826 - 1906)

Sarah Fossett was an advocate for African-American civil rights in Cincinnati, Ohio. After moving from Charleston to the Queen City in her late 20s, Sarah met her husband Peter Fossett, a former slave of President Thomas Jefferson, according to Ohio History Central. The two became leaders for the Black community as they actively helped runaway slaves on the Underground Railroad.

In addition, Sarah helped her husband form the First Baptist Church of Cumminsville in 1870, which is still an active church today.

However, Ohio History Central claims that Sarah’s “greatest contribution” was in 1860 when she helped desegregate Cincinnati streetcars for African-American women. According to the historical society, a white conductor did not allow Sarah on board. As a result, she sued the city’s streetcar company, making the form of public transportation available for women of color in Cincinnati.

James Brown (1933 - 2006)

The world-renowned funk legend recorded tracks, such as “Prisoner of Love” and “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” for Cincinnati’s King Records label, according to the author of “King Records of Cincinnati” Randy McNutt.

McNutt goes on to say that in 1956 James Brown and the Famous Flames recorded four songs, including his original “Please, Please, Please,” at King Record Studios located at 1540 Brewster Avenue near Xavier University.

The pioneer funk single “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” was recorded at Arthur Smith’s studio in North Carolina but was released under the King Records label, according to McNutt.

The single achieved massive success and made it on Billboard’s top 30 Funk songs of all time.

Brown also helped elevate a fellow Cincinnatian and bassist Bootsy Collins’ musical career. According to Collin’s website, Collins was a part of Brown’s backup band and toured with him from 1969 to 1972. From then, Collins grew as a performer and musician and became the master of funk.

Brown’s time at King Records not only shaped his music career but also inspired artists such as Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger.

Antonio L.A. Reid (1956 - present)

This Artist and Repertoire, A&R, representative, music executive, and record producer was born in Cincinnati in 1956. According to the Ohio School Boards Association, Reid went to Hughes High School in 1969. He started his music career in the 70s with an R&B band based in Cincinnati called Pure Essense, but it was not until he linked up with legendary producer Babyface to form LaFace Records in 1989.

According to BET, Babyface and Reid developed megastars such as TLC, Usher, Outcast, and Toni Braxton under the record label. LaFace became a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.

The record label ran from 1989 to 2004. He then became the Chairman and CEO of Island Def Jam Records from 2004 to 2012, then was the head of Epic Records. From 2018 to 2022, Reid became the founder and co-chairman of Hitco Entertainment, according to Variety Magazine.

Ezzard Charles (1921 - 1975)

Known as the “Cincinnati Cobra,” Ezzard Charles was a two-time World Heavyweight boxing champion from 1949-1951 and a “widely respected citizen of Cincinnati,” according to ArtWorks Cincinnati. Born in Georgia in 1921, Charles moved to Cincinnati when he was 9 years old. He began boxing when he was a teenager and excelled at it, gaining a heavyweight title in 1949 and remaining undefeated to boxing legend Joe Louis in 1950.

People can find a mural of Charles at 1537 Republic St., designed by ArtWorks artist Jason Snell.

James Presley Ball (1825 - 1904)

American photographer and entrepreneur, James Presley Ball was somewhat of a nomad during the 19th century. Traveling from Virginia to the Pacific Northwest Coast, Ball settled down in Cincinnati in 1845 where he opened a daguerreotype – a one-of-a-kind photo that is produced on a copper plate coated with silver – studio, according to the Cincinnati Museum Center.

Ball briefly moved to Pittsburgh and then Richmond, Virginia, but later moved back to Cincinnati in 1847. He and his brother opened “Ball’s Daguerrean Gallery of the West,” in 1849 which started out as a small gallery and later turned into one of the greatest in the Midwest, the Cincinnati Museum Center said.

Ball’s photography consisted primarily of portraits of people across the U.S. In 1856, Ball traveled to Europe where he captured photos of Queen Victoria and Charles Dickens. His name later became recognized, bringing people like Frederick Douglass and Ulysses S. Grant to his studio in Cincinnati.

In 1855, he and a team of African American artists embarked on a journey to the South to depict “the horrors of slavery from capture in Africa through the middle passage to bondage,” Ball wrote according to curators at the Cincinnati museum.

Ball later won a bronze medal in photography in 1857 for his exhibition at the Ohio Mechanics Institute.

Mamie Smith (1891 - 1946)

Mammie Smith-The blues legend is another Cincinnati native who was the first African American blues artist, according to Artworks Cincinnati.

Tennessee’s The Blue’s Foundation says Smith made music history in 1920 when she recorded “Crazy Blues,” which was the first blues record and it sold 100,000 copies.

She was also a pioneer in the “race record” trend, meaning that she was one of the first artists to make “music marketed toward African American buyers,” The Blues Foundation said.

Smith went on to record hits such as “Dangerous Blues” and “Lonesome Mama.” The Blues Foundation says that paved the way for artists like Ma Rainey and Besse Smith.

In 2018, Artworks Cincinnati revealed a mural on 309 E. 13th Street called “Dreamin’ Blues” in honor of Smith.

Marie Selika Williams (1849 - 1937)

Known as the “queen of staccato,” Marie Selika Williams was one of the first Black singers, and possibly the first black woman, to ever perform in the White House, according to the White House Historical Association. During her time in the Green Room of the President’s home, Williams performed in front of President Rutherford B. Hayes and his wife on Nov. 13, 1878. She continued performing in front of Black audiences and even toured in Europe where she later performed for Queen Victoria.

Benjamin W. Arnett (1838 - 1906)

Born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, Benjamin Arnett became a Cincinnatian when he moved to Walnut Hills in 1867. Arnett was known as the pastor at Brown Chapel AME Church, which was located and organized in Peter Clark’s home, a Black rights trailblazer. While continuing his career as a religious leader, Arnett began to get involved in politics decades later.

According to the Ohio Statehouse, Arnett was elected to the Ohio State legislature from Greene County in 1885 and served from 1886 to 1887. He promoted two pieces of legislation during his time in the General Assembly: 1) Funding for “financially shaky colleges,” like the Normal School for educators, and 2) Integrating white schools by repealing Ohio’s Black Laws in 1887.

“One would think that at this time of our Civilization, that character, not color, would form the line of distinction in society, but this is not the case,” Arnett told the Ohio General Assembly.

After his time in state politics, Arnett and William McKinley became “good friends” and later became McKinley’s primary advisor when he won the presidential election in 1896.

Peter H. Clark (1829 - 1925)

Cincinnati native Peter Clark had many jobs growing up. From becoming an abolitionist to writing the first account of the Black Brigade, perhaps one of Clark’s most prominent jobs was being an educator for Black teachers in the area.

During his early life, Clark attended a private elementary school where his teacher was an antislavery activist, according to the Colored Conventions Project. He later moved on to attend Cincinnati High School, which was an opportunity most Black individuals did not receive.

Clark became the first teacher hired at Gaines High School, a school named after his uncle John I. Gaines and one that was segregated for Black students. Years later, Clark helped train almost all African American teachers in southwest Ohio when he became principal, according to the Historical Marker Database.

In addition, Clark Montessori High School located in Hyde Park was named after Clark for the role he played in shaping education in Cincinnati.

Charles Young (1864 - 1922)

American soldier, diplomat and civil rights leader Charles Young was born in Mays Lick, Kentucky on March 12, 1864. Young was born into slavery in what is known today as Mason County. His father escaped slavery in February 1865 and joined the 5th Regiment, an artillery group for colored people, according to the National Parks Service.

Young’s family later relocated to Ripley, Ohio, seeking a new life. Thankfully, Young was able to receive a public education from his mother, who was educated as a slave, the National Parks Service said.

In 1883, Young took the entrance exam for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point where he scored the second highest score of the potential class, however, he was not selected to enlist that year. Eventually, someone ahead of him dropped out of the Academy and Young was able to enlist the following year.

The U.S. Parks Service says Young faced “stifling inequality to become a leading figure” post-Civil War.

During his early military career, Young was not allowed to serve as a military leader to white troops, however, between 1889 and 1907, he became captain of the 9th Cavalry despite enduring hostility and isolation throughout the years.

