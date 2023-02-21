Contests
Clearing Skies and Mild Temperatures

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday afternoon will be partly cloudy and a little cooler, but still quite warm with high temps in the low-to-mid 50s. Tuesday will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

First Alert Weather Days Issued For Wednesday & Thursday:

Rain showers move in late Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday morning, while not severe it will cause some possible disruptions for morning travel. Most showers will end by 1PM Wednesday.

A strong warm front moves through the region Wednesday, providing unseasonably warm highs in the upper 60s. Look for scattered thunderstorms possible late Wednesday night , but the moisture moves out by early Thursday morning before the morning commute.

Winds on Thursday may gust over 40 miles per hour especially in the afternoon. The southwesterly winds will also warm things up big time in the tri-state. Near-record highs are expected Wednesday and it looks like Thursday will set a record.

The record high for Wednesday is 71° set in 1922 and for Thursday is 72°, which was set back in 1996

