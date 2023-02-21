Clinton County man convicted in murder of recent Ohio State grad

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Clinton County jury last week found a man guilty in the 2021 murder of a recent Ohio State grad who was working in the area.

Authorities say Philip Haley shot and killed 23-year-old Zachary Parrott at a Sabina home in December of that year.

Haley was convicted on murder and felonious assault charges as well as a weapons charge. He will spend 15 years to life in prison for the murder conviction and an additional three years on the weapons conviction.

“We are satisfied that he’s going to be put away for a long period of time, 18 years up to life, which is what he deserved,” Zachary’s father, Ken Parrott said Monday.

Ken says the trial was extremely difficult for him and his family because they had to relive the murder. Now that the verdict has come, Ken says he’s found some peace.

“The most painful thing a person can experience,” he said, “is losing a child. Every day, every moment of my waking existence of the past 13 months has been thoughts of Zach and what happened to him.”

The shooting happened on the night of Dec. 21, 2001. Clinton County sheriff’s deputies found Parrott, then 23, dead in the upstairs bathroom of a residence on OH-729.

Deputies found Haley, then 38, outside. They arrested him, and the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office filed murder charges two days later.

Friends described Parrott at the time as a caring person who was hard-working and down to earth. Thirteen months later, Ken says that’s exactly how he remembers his son.

“He was a well loved man who was right in the beginning of his prime,” he said.

Zachary had recently graduated from OSU and was about to get engaged before he was killed. Said Ken, “They were looking forward to having a future together, and that was tragically taken from us.”

The family is from the Bucyrus area. Ken says Zach was working at an outlet mall in Clinton County while searching for his dream job as a news reporter.

“He would have been a great reporter,” Ken said. “Very charismatic. Very well spoken.”

Ken says the family a memorial scholarship fund started in Zach’s honor has already raised more than $30,000. The money will go to someone pursuing agricultural studies at OSU.

