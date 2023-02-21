Federal officials, Gov. DeWine return to East Palestine to provide update on train derailment
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WXIX) - Watch the Environmental Protection Agency and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine give an update on the East Palestine train derailment.
