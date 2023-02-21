Gas leak closes road in Hamilton Township

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A gas leak is blocking West Foster Mainville Road in Warren County’s Hamilton Township, police say.

Duke Energy is on the scene working to repair this as quickly as possible, according to a utility spokeswoman.

It was reported about midnight.

The natural gas line was damaged by a third party, it didn’t just start leaking, says Sally Thelen, Duke spokeswoman.

The road collapsed where construction has been underway recently, causing large chunks of asphalt to fall onto our gas lines in the deep hole, Thelen says.

“The hole is approximately 14′ and it has been a very complicated situation for our crews to access our lines safely to make the repairs. Duke Energy was on the scene right away when notified. No evacuations were needed, however with gas blowing from our lines that were damaged, it created a large noise and odor. We were able to lower the gas pressure in the immediate area to reduce odor and noise levels around 5:30 a.m.

“We anticipate having the gas shut off by early afternoon and will begin making permanent repairs to the gas line afterward.”

