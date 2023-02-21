Joe Burrow biography coming in April
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A soon-to-be-released biography on Bengals superstar Joe Burrow will tell the story of his journey from Athens, Ohio, to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The book, “From Bulldog to Bengal: The Joe Burrow Story Through the Eyes of His Hometown,” releases on April 11.
Written by Scott Burson and Sam Smathers, the biography goes in-depth on Burrow’s work ethic and mentality that took him from “small-town boy” to the “top of the football mountain.”
Head to Amazon or click here to preorder your copy of the upcoming Burrow biography.
Still climbing the mountain. pic.twitter.com/iw3Gv9AeoF— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 18, 2023
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.