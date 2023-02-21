Contests
Joe Burrow biography coming in April

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals for a touchdown during an NFL divisional...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals for a touchdown during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)(Matt Durisko | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A soon-to-be-released biography on Bengals superstar Joe Burrow will tell the story of his journey from Athens, Ohio, to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The book, “From Bulldog to Bengal: The Joe Burrow Story Through the Eyes of His Hometown,” releases on April 11.

Written by Scott Burson and Sam Smathers, the biography goes in-depth on Burrow’s work ethic and mentality that took him from “small-town boy” to the “top of the football mountain.”

Head to Amazon or click here to preorder your copy of the upcoming Burrow biography.

