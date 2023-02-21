Joe Burrow biography coming in April

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A soon-to-be-released biography on Bengals superstar Joe Burrow will tell the story of his journey from Athens, Ohio, to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The book, “From Bulldog to Bengal: The Joe Burrow Story Through the Eyes of His Hometown,” releases on April 11.

Written by Scott Burson and Sam Smathers, the biography goes in-depth on Burrow’s work ethic and mentality that took him from “small-town boy” to the “top of the football mountain.”

“Burrow has ascended to the peak, but not without challenges. His story includes doubters and recruiting snubs. It includes waiting for a turn that would never come at Ohio State. It includes placing a bet on himself and transferring to LSU. It includes a devastating injury and the toughest test of his life. Ultimately, this is a story about staying grounded. Burrow has made it to the top of the mountain by keeping his head out of the clouds and feet firmly planted in Southeastern Ohio soil.

