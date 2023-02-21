Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Man killed in River Road crash

James Acasio died Monday following the crash on River Road, according to the Cincinnati Police...
James Acasio died Monday following the crash on River Road, according to the Cincinnati Police Department .
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was killed Monday following a single-vehicle crash on River Road.

James Acasio died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following the wreck that happened around 3:30 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Acasio, whose age was not released, was driving his 2006 Honda CR-V westbound on River Road, near Wilkins Short Road, when police say he went off the road and hit a fire hydrant and the guard rail.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene to find Acasio unresponsive in the vehicle, according to CPD.

Acasio might have been “suffering from an unknown medical crisis,” police explained Tuesday.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Acasio was wearing a seatbelt and police say speeding or impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Call 513-352-2514 if you witnessed Monday’s crash on River Road.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot off Harrison...
Teen girl among 2 shot in Westwood
Nine horses were found on a Kenton County property in December 2022 abused and neglected.
9 horses found abused, neglected in Kenton County; owner arrested
A 19-year-old man was shot in the 3000 block of Disney Street on Sunday night.
19-year-old shot near Oakley movie theater, police say
The shooting happened on Dartmouth Drive Saturday night, police said.
16-year-old dies after shooting in Westwood, police say
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
Blast at Ohio metals plant sends at least 13 to hospitals

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals for a touchdown during an NFL divisional...
Joe Burrow biography coming in April
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
Katelyn Markham and Jonathan Palmerton
Investigator connects dots between Katelyn Markham and man arrested on perjury charge
A gas leak is blocking West Foster Mainville Road in Warren County’s Hamilton Township, police...
Gas leak closes road in Hamilton Township