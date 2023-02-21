Man killed in River Road crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was killed Monday following a single-vehicle crash on River Road.

James Acasio died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following the wreck that happened around 3:30 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Acasio, whose age was not released, was driving his 2006 Honda CR-V westbound on River Road, near Wilkins Short Road, when police say he went off the road and hit a fire hydrant and the guard rail.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene to find Acasio unresponsive in the vehicle, according to CPD.

Acasio might have been “suffering from an unknown medical crisis,” police explained Tuesday.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Acasio was wearing a seatbelt and police say speeding or impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Call 513-352-2514 if you witnessed Monday’s crash on River Road.

