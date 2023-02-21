Contests
Man shot, seriously hurt in Avondale

Cincinnati police are investigating after a man was shot and seriously hurt in Avondale...
Cincinnati police are investigating after a man was shot and seriously hurt in Avondale overnight.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in serious condition overnight.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Reading Road around midnight Tuesday.

The victim was found shot inside a vehicle and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police did not release suspect information or say if anyone was arrested.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

