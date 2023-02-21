NKY families continue to push for AED school requirements, training after sons die

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Two Northern Kentucky families were at the state capitol Tuesday to support a bill to put defibrillators in more schools after losing their sons to sudden cardiac arrest on the soccer field.

The Mangine and Batson families have been trying to convince Kentucky lawmakers to pass House Bill 331.

The bill would not only require AEDs in all Kentucky middle and high schools but would require people to be trained on how to use them.

“This is not something I would have ever imagined doing,” said Matt Mangine, Sr. “Matthew is now leading and guiding me to become and advocate for young athletes everywhere.”

Matt’s son, Matthew Mangine, collapsed during soccer practice on June 16, 2020, at St. Henry.

Matthew was only 16 years old.

“[House Bill 331] ensures that coaching staffs are trained in CPR and that an emergency action plan is followed,” explained Kentucky State Representative Kim Moser.

The number of AEDs at St. Henry was not an issue for Matthew. There were five devices on the property. One in a building just 50 yards away, but court records say the coach and the school’s athletic trainer didn’t know it was there.

The Mangine family attorney ran a test run.

They claim it would have taken 47 seconds to retrieve that AED and get it to where Matthew had collapsed.

”The loss of our child was unthinkable, surreal, and something no parent should face,” said Matt.

The Mangine family sued the Diocese of Covington and was awarded an undisclosed settlement. They used the money to fund the Matthew Mangine Junior One Shot Foundation.

Joining the Mangine family Tuesday in Frankfort was the Batson family.

Cameron Batson, 18, was practicing soccer with his younger brother Logan on Oct. 6, 2010, when he suffered sudden cardiac arrest.

“After his passing, we found out that the cause of death was a rare heart condition, and we also found out that if there was an AED on the field, that it could be him telling the story today,” explained Logan.

Cameron’s Cause has a similar goal to build awareness around sudden cardiac arrest, CPR training and providing AEDs to local facilities.

“Scott High School did have a defibrillator, but it was inside the school when the doors were locked, and the other AED was in the trunk of the trainer’s car and too much time went by,” said David Batson, Cameron’s dad.

Matt Mangine says one of the biggest successes his son’s foundation has achieved is the 700-plus athletes, coaches, and teachers they have trained at Taylor High School in Cleves.

He says every sport at Taylor High School now requires hands-on refresher training for coaches before the season. Also, every athlete at the school will now have CPR and AED training during the first week of practice.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.