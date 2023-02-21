CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is Black History Month, and people are recognizing it in multiple ways.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us to a school in Fairfield, where students and educators, celebrate people from all backgrounds.

Student Diversity Alliance at Creekside Fairfield teaches kids about acceptance

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.