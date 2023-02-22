Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

2 brothers charged in arena slaying during basketball game

One person died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game in Trenton,...
One person died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game in Trenton, New Jersey. (WPVI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Two brothers have been charged in a stabbing death at a New Jersey arena during a high school basketball tournament game last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Kareem Finney, 25, and Kahli Finney, 20, both of Trenton, are charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the death of Khalil Glanton, 23, of Trenton. Authorities found Glanton stabbed after a fight that broke out following a game Thursday night at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, according to Mercer County prosecutors.

Kareen Finney held Glanton while his younger brother repeatedly stabbed him, investigators allege, citing video and witness interviews. Investigators also discovered that the brothers had an ongoing dispute with the victim over a female, prosecutors said.

It’s unclear whether the defendants have attorneys who could comment on the allegations. A phone number listed for Kareem Finney rang unanswered and then disconnected, and a listed phone number for Kahli Finney couldn’t be found Tuesday night.

The Trenton City Council, which said Monday that most of its members were at the game, called for “a full and thorough investigation” by the county improvement authority into security measures that night and throughout the tournament. The council also wants Trenton police to investigate “any possible security breakdowns or breaches.”

Mayor W. Reed Gusciora earlier called for the county to look into security breaches at the arena, saying officials must ensure adequate training for all county personnel “who operate a metal detector.” Gusciora vowed additional security for the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament on Tuesday at Trenton Central High School.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot off Harrison...
Teen girl among 2 shot in Westwood
Multiple people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire that caused $1...
7 hospitalized, 2 firefighters burned in blaze at Cincinnati high-rise
Nine horses were found on a Kenton County property in December 2022 abused and neglected.
9 horses found abused, neglected in Kenton County; owner arrested
A 19-year-old man was shot in the 3000 block of Disney Street on Sunday night.
19-year-old shot near Oakley movie theater, police say
Katelyn Markham and Jonathan Palmerton
Investigator connects dots between Katelyn Markham and man arrested on perjury charge

Latest News

Riders left swinging on Ferris wheel ride in high winds
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Buttigieg urges safety changes after fiery Ohio derailment
Ilyasah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, second from right, speaks during a news conference at...
Malcolm X’s family to sue CIA, FBI, NYPD for wrongful death
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
4th fire department employee probed in Tyre Nichols case
Surveillance video caught a deer sliding around an elementary school classroom.
VIDEO: Deer crashes through classroom window, slides around on waxed floors