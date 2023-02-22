Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

2nd puppy found weeks after break-in, theft at Cincinnati-area pet store

One puppy remains missing and one suspect remains at-large.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second of three puppies stolen from a pet store in Mt. Healthy is safe and sound Tuesday, according to Cincinnati Animal Care.

Three people broke in to Animal House on Hamilton Avenue on Feb. 3, according to police. Officers arrived around 11:30 p.m. after the intrusion alarm went off to find a window broken, the door ajar and three puppies stolen.

The pups are described as pug Boston terrier mixes with brindle coats.

Police released security camera footage showing the theft and grabbing the dogs (see below.) Tips led to the arrest of two 18-year-olds last week and the recovery of the first stolen pup last week.

Police are still looking for the last remaining dog.

Call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183 if you have any information.

Break-in at Animal House Cincinnati

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State
Multiple people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire that caused $1...
7 hospitalized, 2 firefighters burned in blaze at Cincinnati high-rise
James Acasio died Monday following the crash on River Road, according to the Cincinnati Police...
Man killed in River Road crash
Michael McKenney.
Human remains found in Hueston Woods identified as missing man
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
Thieves accused of stealing copper wire from hundreds of Kentucky light poles

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity honors former president Jimmy Carter
Habitat for Humanity honors former president Jimmy Carter
More than four decades after the Tri-State's deadliest tragedy, there are plans for a $65...
Memorial honoring Beverly Hills Supper Club fire victims to be unveiled in May
Skyline Chili coney
How Cincinnati chili parlors are celebrating National Chili Day
Ralph Gaffin says he was at work on Feb. 6 when his home security system alerted him that...
Homeowner suspects burglar had been watching house before break in