7 hospitalized, 2 firefighters burned in blaze at Cincinnati high-rise

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire that caused $1 million in damage at a 180-unit high-rise condominium building in College Hill early Tuesday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Flames broke out shortly after 1 a.m. on the first floor of the 18-story Hammond North Condominiums on Hamilton Avenue, Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler tells FOX19 NOW.

Seven residents were hurt - one seriously - and taken to local hospitals, he said. Two firefighters also were treated for minor burns.

All are expected to recover, according to the assistant fire chief.

Thirty-five units are impacted by this fire with possibly 20 needing to be vacated, fire records show.

More than $1 million dollars in damage after an overnight fire breaks out inside high-rise condominiums in College Hill ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/ojfJuxSlpQ — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) February 21, 2023

A total of 109 firefighters responded, along with the American Red Cross giving residents in nine units assistance to include relocation if they choose.

Fire crews contained the blaze to the first floor, but smoke damage spread throughout the building, he said.

A domestic water line broke, causing major damage to multiple floors.

Dozens of residents were evacuated from the building, some with the assistance of firefighters, Flagler said.

Mick Parker lives on the 11th floor at Hammond North Condominiums. He described the moment he heard the fire alarm go off on his floor.

“I went out the stairway to the ground floor and then when we tried to exit,” recalled Parker. “I couldn’t exit because the fire where it started was above us, so the firemen pushed us back into the building. So then we went down the lower level and went out the exit there.”

Residents waited on Metro buses parked nearby.

Several of them will be displaced from five to six condos, but several of the residents were permitted to return to their units by 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials believe at least three apartments were involved in the fire initially, including one unit that was vacant.

“The firefighters did a really good job knocking down the fire. It was a pretty intense fire at the beginning when they arrived and they put the fire out quickly,” he said.

The cause remains unknown and under investigation, the fire department said in a news release at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The building had working smoke detectors, according to Catherine Ritter, a fire department spokeswoman. On Tuesday, a news release from the fire department erroneously said there were none found.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.