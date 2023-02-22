Alleged road-rage shooting leaves NKY man thankful to be alive

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Todd Darrell says he came out lucky after a road-rage incident in Alexandria last week.

Todd Darrell says the suspect suspect, Ryan Gunter, shot at him while driving past a storage facility. Gunter has claimed it was self-defense, but Darrell says that’s not the case.

“I kept thinking, I should be dead,” Darrell told FOX19 on Tuesday.

It happened along KY-536. Darrell says he drove around Gunter on Thursday before Gunter followed him into a nearby UDF.

“Threatened to beat me up for going around him,” Darrell said, adding Gunter tried to lure him into his car. “He said all kinds of horrible stuff and tried to get me to go over.”

Darrell says he held it together and went back to his car. But as he was driving away, he says he saw Gunter outside the storage facility.

“Waited for me to get there, jumped out of his car, ran out to the side of the road, drew down on me and took a shot at my driver’s side window.”

Darrell says he was terrified. He recalls leaning down in the seat and pressing the gas pedal to the floor.

“I heard a shot, and my first reaction was, did he hit me?” Darrell said.

Darrell and his truck escaped unscathed, but he was shaken up afterward.

“I’ve still been struggling with it honestly,” he said. “I told my wife I might even need to go to a psychiatrist.”

Darrell was able to get the license plate of the other car and call Campbell County PD, which posted pictures on social media to identify the shooter.

Court documents show Gunter who called Campbell County PD and admitted he’d fired the shot but claimed it was in self-defense.

The same documents note Gunter did not appear to be in danger at the time of the incident, according to surveillance video footage.

“It opened my eyes that people are crazy, and I’m going to walk away from everything from here on out,” Darrell said. “God was looking out for me. That’s all I can say.”

Gunter is charged with wanton endangerment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.