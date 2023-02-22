Contests
Avondale homicide victim identified

As of Feb. 22, Cincinnati police have not said if they have a suspect in the homicide...
As of Feb. 22, Cincinnati police have not said if they have a suspect in the homicide investigation of 28-year-old Terrance Bartlett.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim in an Avondale homicide investigation has been identified.

Terrance Bartlett, 28, died on Feb. 21 after he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center the day before, according to the Cincinnati Police Department,

Bartlett was found around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Reading Road when officers responded to a reported shooting, police explained.

The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

As of Wednesday, police have not said if they have a suspect.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

