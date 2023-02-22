Avondale homicide victim identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim in an Avondale homicide investigation has been identified.

Terrance Bartlett, 28, died on Feb. 21 after he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center the day before, according to the Cincinnati Police Department,

Bartlett was found around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Reading Road when officers responded to a reported shooting, police explained.

The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

As of Wednesday, police have not said if they have a suspect.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

