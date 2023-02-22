Black-owned brewery making Cincinnati history

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati brewery is putting its mark on the industry while making history by becoming the first Black and minority-owned brewery in the Queen City.

A life-long dream became a reality for Brian Jackson when he co-founded Esoteric Brewing Company.

“I always wanted to start a business, not necessarily a brewery,” Jackson explained. “Really, my focus was always about being community-focused, being able to help people and inspire and deliver a different level of sophistication to what a business may have.”

Jackson knocked down doors and inspired others along the way by becoming the first Black and minority-owned brewery in Cincinnati.

”We’re less than one percent of black-owned breweries in the whole country, so it’s very important to us about breaking those glass ceilings and being able to bring a different level of diversity and culture into the brewing industry,” Jackson said.

For Black History Month, Esoteric Brewing created a special brew when they teamed up with another Black-owned brewery in the Dayton area, Alematic Artisan Ales.

”The beer is called ‘All Black Everything,’” Jackson explained. “It was a breakfast stout with coffee, chocolate, vanilla, and oats. But really, we’re trying to create a collaboration since there’s a limited amount of minority-owned breweries in the country and being able to showcase our talents together.”

Jackson said the brewery is not just about pouring a glass of craft beer but also establishing the business as a fixture in the community that serves as a resource center where people can register to vote, get information about housing issues, or relax and watch a game.

He says their location in Walnut Hills has become the perfect home for the brewery.

“This used to be, I think, one of the largest districts in the city as far as Black businesses,” says Jackson. “There’s a lot that goes on, on McMillan, and we’re trying to in a way bring that back to light.”

Esoteric Brewing Company is open Tuesday through Sunday.

