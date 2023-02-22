Contests
Bullets found at Ross High School, police searching for person of interest

A police investigation is underway and extra officers are at Ross High School in Butler County...
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police investigation is underway and extra officers are at Ross High School in Butler County as a precaution Wednesday after bullets were found outside on campus.

A custodian discovered six unspent (not fired) rounds of .22-caliber ammunition near the student parking lot on Tuesday, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Chad Konkle and Principal Brian Martin and Ross Township police.

The campus is located at 3601 Hamilton Cleves Road, east of U.S. Highway 27.

“As you might imagine, our campuses are often rented by outside groups and organizations, especially on the weekends,” the letter states. “While it may be that there is a perfectly reasonable explanation for this discovery, we are still approaching the matter with an abundance of caution.

“We are working with the Ross Township Police Department to investigate the source of the ammunition and we will have additional security on campus tomorrow as a precaution.

“As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We thank the staff member who brought this to the attention of administration and for their help in maintaining the security of our campus. Please do not hesitate to contact us or the Ross Township Police Department with any questions or concerns.”

No arrests have been made yet.

Ross Township Police Chief Burt Roberts says they are looking for a person of interest and will release video footage Wednesday of a vehicle they believe is connected to this.

They hope the public can help them identify the person of interest.

“We are just trying to get this person,” the chief told FOX19 NOW Wednesday morning.

