Butler County man announces run for U.S. President

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Butler County man has thrown his hat in the ring for the Republican nomination to become President of the United States.

Vivek Ramaswamy filed paperwork with the FEC to run on Wednesday.

Ramaswamy is an author, founder of an asset management firm and biotech entrepreneur. He graduated from St. Xavier High School.

We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them. pic.twitter.com/bz5Qtt4tmm — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 22, 2023

He joins former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the race.

“This is somebody who has been an activist running against the idea that corporations have social or environmental responsibilities,” said UC political science professor David Niven. “That’s a message that resonates with Republicans. The difficulty is that it’s similar to what Trump might say or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. This is no easy task, launching a presidential bid.”

Niven says Ramaswamy’s entry into the race is a sign of the unpredictability of American politics.

“It’s not as orderly as it once was,” he said. “In the past, we would have expected senators and governors and those who would have build exact political resumes.”

Trump’s win in 2016 proved an outsider can win. His 2024 bid stands on shakier ground, Niven says.

“His control of the electoral landscape is not what it was,” Niven said.

