Cincinnati police looking for suspect involved in North Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for a man who was allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred on Feb. 16 in North Avondale.

According to District 4 officers, the unidentified man shot another person at approximately 2:42 a.m. at an apartment complex on Reading Road near Second Community Baptist Church.

Cincinnati Police Department District 4 is investigating a Felonious Assault offense that occurred February 16, 2023. Please see attached information and call Investigator Hatcher at 513-569-8617. @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/Q1HQu7vPzG — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) February 21, 2023

If anyone has information on the suspect, contact Investigator Gerald Hatcher at 513-569-8617.

