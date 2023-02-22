Contests
Cincinnati police looking for suspect involved in North Avondale shooting

Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man who was allegedly involved in a shooting on Feb....
Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man who was allegedly involved in a shooting on Feb. 16.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are looking for a man who was allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred on Feb. 16 in North Avondale.

According to District 4 officers, the unidentified man shot another person at approximately 2:42 a.m. at an apartment complex on Reading Road near Second Community Baptist Church.

If anyone has information on the suspect, contact Investigator Gerald Hatcher at 513-569-8617.

