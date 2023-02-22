Contests
Driver seriously hurt in Clifton crash

Excessive speed and impairment appear to be the factors in a single-vehicle crash that seriously hurt a driver in Cincinnati overnight, police say.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Excessive speed and impairment appear to be the factors in a single-vehicle crash that seriously hurt a driver in Cincinnati overnight, police say.

It happened in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive just before midnight Tuesday.

An eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Trax went off the road, hit the curb, flipped over a grass embankment and landed about 15 feet below on Borrman Avenue, according to a police news release.

First responders found the vehicle smoking when they arrived.

Police say it took fire crews several minutes to extricate the driver from the car.

They identified her early Wednesday as 39-year-old Ltanya Capri Guess. She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

