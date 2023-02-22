Family, friends gather to remember the life of a slain CPS student

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Red balloons filled the sky in Westwood Tuesday night in memory of 16-year-old Lamar Spikes, who was gunned down last Saturday.

“He was the sweetest of my brother’s kids,” said Spike’s aunt. “He had the most manners. He was very respectable.”

Those in attendance were asked to wear red for Lamar. pic.twitter.com/ygI7qvED0X — Candice Hare (@CandiceHare_) February 22, 2023

The shooting happened on Dartmouth Drive. Responding police officers found Spike, and EMS transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Spike’s aunt said. “He wasn’t in that type of life of the kids in the streets, getting shot or selling drugs. He wasn’t in that type of life.”

Spikes was a student at Taft High School, according to a CPS statement: “We recognize this tragic event, and our sympathy and support remains with the family, friends and school community.”

Counselors were available Tuesday for Taft students and staff in need of support.

CPD has not provided suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

