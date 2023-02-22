Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Family, friends gather to remember the life of a slain CPS student

‘He didn’t deserve this.’
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Red balloons filled the sky in Westwood Tuesday night in memory of 16-year-old Lamar Spikes, who was gunned down last Saturday.

“He was the sweetest of my brother’s kids,” said Spike’s aunt. “He had the most manners. He was very respectable.”

The shooting happened on Dartmouth Drive. Responding police officers found Spike, and EMS transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Spike’s aunt said. “He wasn’t in that type of life of the kids in the streets, getting shot or selling drugs. He wasn’t in that type of life.”

Spikes was a student at Taft High School, according to a CPS statement: “We recognize this tragic event, and our sympathy and support remains with the family, friends and school community.”

Counselors were available Tuesday for Taft students and staff in need of support.

CPD has not provided suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot off Harrison...
Teen girl among 2 shot in Westwood
Multiple people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire that caused $1...
7 hospitalized, 2 firefighters burned in blaze at Cincinnati high-rise
Nine horses were found on a Kenton County property in December 2022 abused and neglected.
9 horses found abused, neglected in Kenton County; owner arrested
A 19-year-old man was shot in the 3000 block of Disney Street on Sunday night.
19-year-old shot near Oakley movie theater, police say
Katelyn Markham and Jonathan Palmerton
Investigator connects dots between Katelyn Markham and man arrested on perjury charge

Latest News

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Clermont County safe haven box among 2 forced close in Ohio
Alleged road-rage shooting leaves NKY man thankful to be alive
Alleged road-rage shooting leaves NKY man thankful to be alive
Eric Schmidt
Girl, 15, pleads for Ohio man who sexually assaulted her to stay behind bars
The rail yard behind Union Terminal in the City of Cincinnati.
Cincinnati’s $1.6 billion railway sale to Norfolk Southern is moving ‘fast’ despite derailment