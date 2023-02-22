First Alert Weather Day: Rain could disrupt morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday and Thursday are FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days.

Rain showers Wednesday morning will not be severe, but they could disrupt the morning commute before moving out most of the Tri-State by 9 a.m.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Winds could gust up to 45-50 miles per hour, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

A strong warm front will move through the region Wednesday that, along with the strong southwesterly winds, will bring record or near-record warm air into the region.

High temperatures will rise to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday is forecast to tie the record high of 71 degrees, set in 1922, and Thursday should break the record of 72 degrees from 1996.

Showers will return after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday night, but they will move out overnight.

