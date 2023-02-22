FIRST ALERT: Windy Wednesday and Thursday with near-record warmth

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from NOW until 1am Thursday: Gusts 40mph+ possible.

Showers and even a rumble of thunder will move back into the tri-state after 5 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 11 p.m.

The strong southwesterly winds will bring record or near-record warm air into the region. Wednesday is forecast to tie the record and Thursday should break the record for the day.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and very warm, but disruptive winds could gust over 40 miles per hour once again.

The record high for Wednesday is 71° set in 1922 and for Thursday is 72°, which was set back in 1996.

Milder air returns to the tri-state Thursday night into Friday with Friday morning lows in the upper 20s and low 30s with blustery northwesterly winds. Friday will also be mostly sunny, but winds will be more manageable with highs in the mid 40s.

We can’t rule out some isolated wintry mix late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but this will NOT be impactful and only be noticeable if you are out late. By daybreak Saturday, dry air already moves back in with more clouds than sun. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Conditions will be fair for the start of the FC Cincinnati season at TQL Stadium with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with warmer conditions as afternoon highs reach the mid 50s! Clouds increase Sunday evening into the overnight hours as rain develops late. Monday will be wet with scattered rain showers and gusty winds into the region. This may be disruptive, so stay tuned as we get closer to early next week. Drier air returns Monday night into Tuesday with mild conditions sticking around.

