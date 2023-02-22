Former Bengals QB Jon Kitna introduced as Lakota East head football coach

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna is officially the new head football coach at Lakota East High School.

The school held a press conference Wednesday.

Kitna’s son, Jamison, who is a sophomore quarterback, will be playing under his dad at Lakota East. Jamison holds several offers from power five schools.

Former #Bengals QB Jon Kitna being introduced as the new head football coach at Lakota East.



His son Jamison is a sophomore quarterback with power 5 offers and will play here. @EAST_HAWKS @fox19 pic.twitter.com/whcRBPthjU — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 22, 2023

Kitna, who played for the Bengals for five seasons, has coached at the high school and professional levels since retiring from the NFL.

He coached at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, from 2012-2014, Waxahachie High School in Texas from 2015-2017 and most recently at Burleson High School in Texas. He was the Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach in 2019.

The 50-year-old Kitna replaces Rick Haynes, who stepped down from the head coaching position at Lakota East on Feb. 1 following 13 seasons with the Thunderhawks.

Kitna played 14 seasons in the NFL.

In 2003, he was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year after guiding the Bengals to an 8-8 record while throwing for 3,591 yards and a career-high 26 touchdowns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.