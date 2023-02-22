Contests
Former Bengals QB Jon Kitna introduced as Lakota East head football coach

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna throws against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003, in Cincinnati. Kitna has been named the AP Comeback Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)(AP Photo/Al Behrman)
By Jared Goffinet and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna is officially the new head football coach at Lakota East High School.

The school held a press conference Wednesday.

Kitna’s son, Jamison, who is a sophomore quarterback, will be playing under his dad at Lakota East. Jamison holds several offers from power five schools.

Kitna, who played for the Bengals for five seasons, has coached at the high school and professional levels since retiring from the NFL.

He coached at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, from 2012-2014, Waxahachie High School in Texas from 2015-2017 and most recently at Burleson High School in Texas. He was the Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach in 2019.

The 50-year-old Kitna replaces Rick Haynes, who stepped down from the head coaching position at Lakota East on Feb. 1 following 13 seasons with the Thunderhawks.

Kitna played 14 seasons in the NFL.

In 2003, he was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year after guiding the Bengals to an 8-8 record while throwing for 3,591 yards and a career-high 26 touchdowns.

