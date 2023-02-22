Greater Cincinnati pizza restaurants fined over child labor violations

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The operators of two Cincinnati-area pizza restaurants were fined thousands of dollars over child labor violations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

In May of last year, investigators began looking into Mio’s Pizza in Mariemont and Milford − operated by Dan and Leslie Igo − and identified numerous violations of child labor, overtime and recordkeeping regulations, the department said in a news release Wednesday.

The department said a total of 21 minors under 16 years old were allowed to use manual fryers, operate gas ovens with an open flame, move pizza in and out of a broiler or conveyor oven and use a mechanical dough puller and sheeter.

Between the two locations, 36 minors worked in violation of federal limits for work hours, the department said.

The Igos sold the Milford location to new owners in late 2022, though the violations at that store occurred before the sale, the release states.

“Young workers should not be risking preventable workplace injuries or having their education hindered by their employers’ needs,” U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Columbus District Director Matthew Utley said in a statement. “Mio’s Pizza has a responsibility to understand the federal overtime exemption for managers and ensure that employees receive the wages they have earned.”

Dan Igo declined to comment on the violations but said, “We paid our fines and we’re compliant.”

In addition to the child labor violations, the department said a manager at the Mariemont store was denied overtime wages “because the employer paid them a weekly salary of $584 and improperly claimed they were a salaried manager and exempt from overtime.”

A manager at the Milford location was also owed back wages because the owners claimed the same overtime exemption, the department said.

The labor department recovered $11,950 in back overtime wages and damages, according to the release. And it assessed $30,000 in civil penalties due to the nature of the employers’ violations, which also included inaccurate recordkeeping.

Minors 14 and 15 years old cannot work over three hours on a school day or more than 18 hours per week when school is in session, according to the Department of Labor’s website.

When school isn’t in session, minors cannot work more than eight hours per day or more than 40 hours per week.

And they cannot work before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on any day, except from June 1 through Labor Day, when nighttime work hours are extended to 9:00 p.m.

While minors under 16 can do some kitchen and food service work including reheating food, washing dishes, cleaning equipment and limited cooking, they aren’t allowed to perform any baking operations.

According to its website, Mio’s Pizzeria is a local restaurant chain established in 1975. It operates restaurants in Anderson Township, Loveland, Clifton, Mariemont and Mount Washington.

